Shortage of potable water, purification tablets noted in Bansalan

By Carina Cayon

DAVAO CITY, Nov. 11 (PIA) -- Shortages of aquatabs for water purification and potable water supplies were among the difficulties encountered in all evacuation centers in Bansalan town in Davao del Sur, as of 6:00 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 10).

In a situation report, Bansalan MDRRMO designate Jesil Jaum said the other problems noted include the lack of assigned persons for the maintenance of portable toilets, lack of comfort rooms and washing areas.

There was also lack of manpower in unloading of relief goods in distribution sites, Jaum cited.

The number of displaced families in Bansalan due to the October 2019 series of earthquakes, has reached to a total of 865 or 3,287 individuals who are currently staying inside the identified evacuation centers in Barangays Altavista, Darapuay, Dolo, Kinuskusan and Eman.

There are 2,786 displaced families from 13 barangays of this municipality who are staying outside the evacuation centers or homebased which means that the residents are camping out near their homes during night time due to fear of another earthquake and aftershocks.

Jaum said that out of the 7,365 reported damaged houses, a total of 324 houses were validated damaged (136 partially, 73 totally, 115 minor).

The remaining 7,041 reported damaged houses are still subject for further validation.

Of the 25 barangays, only Brgy. Mabuhay reported zero (0) damage to infrastructures.

Brgy. Poblacion Dos, meanwhile, has the most reported number of infrastructures damaged by the three earthquakes.

Jaum mentioned that they have convened an emergency meeting with the 25 barangay captains yesterday (Nov. 10) to discuss on the immediate forced evacuation plans for critical areas such as Barangays Altavista, Anonang and Managa.

He said they have set deadlines for the submission of final listings of the most affected victims with partially and totally damaged houses.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB-XI) has recommended for the immediate forced evacuation of the remaining residents in Brgys. Altavista, Anonang and Managa, after the agency confirmed the instability of the ground in some sitios due to occurrences of tension cracks and landslides.

Meanwhile in Digos City, the households directly affected by the tension cracks and landslides in Barangays Kapatagan, Balabag and Goma, have also been advised for immediate forced evacuation and relocation by the MGB-XI.

In its rapid ocular inspection report dated November 10, the MGB-XI also recommended for the relocation or temporary evacuation (as of the moment) of households in directly situated downslope of the high risk area in Brgy. Kiagot, also in Digos City.

Further, it was also recommended to conduct further assessment on the establishment of an appropriate mitigating measures in Brgy. Kiagot.

The MGB-XI also reminded the barangay local government units and the MDRRMO to constantly monitor slope instability through the indicators such as tension cracks/ruptures, slumping which might aggravate during rain fall and aftershocks. (PIA-XI/Carina L. Cayon)