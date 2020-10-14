Philippines
Severe weather bulletin #6 for: Tropical Depression "Ofel" - Tropical Cyclone: Warning (Issued at 08:00 am, 14 October 2020)
Attachments
TROPICAL DEPRESSION "OFEL" ACCELERATES AND CROSSES THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF SORSOGON.
- Landfall:
- The center of Tropical Depression "OFEL" made its second landfall in the vicinity of Matnog, Sorsogon at 6:00 AM today.
- Earlier landfall/s: Can-avid, Eastern Samar (2:30 AM, 14 October).
Track and intensity outlook:
- Track: "OFEL" will move west-northwestward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon and may pass close or over Masbate, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces. It is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea on tomorrow morning and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning or afternoon.
- Intensity: "OFEL" is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Southern Luzon area. However, this weather disturbance is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea.
- Hazards affecting land areas:
- Rainfall:
- Today through tomorrow morning: "OFEL" will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran due to "OFEL" and over most of Mindanao due to Southwest Monsoon.
- Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.
- Winds:
- Strong- to near gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 during the passage of the tropical depression. Details of potential wind damage can be found on the TCWS section of this bulletin.
- Occasional gusts associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow enhanced by "OFEL" and Tropical Storm "NANGKA" (outside PAR) may be experienced over Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), the northern portions of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Quezon, the eastern portion of Isabela, and Aurora, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.
Hazards affecting coastal waters:
- Gale Warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes and Ilocos Norte and the northern seaboard of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands due to rough seas (2.8 to 4.0 m) associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow. Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacrafts.
- Moderate to rough seas (2.1 to 3.7 m) due to "OFEL" will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours, especially in areas where TCWS#1 is in effect. Those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out to sea over these areas.