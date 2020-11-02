Severe Weather Bulletin #2 for: Tropical Storm "Siony" (Atsani) Tropical Cyclone: Alert (issued at 11:00 PM, 01 November 2020)

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11 AM tomorrow)

"SIONY" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS BUT REMAINS WITHIN TROPICAL STORM CATEGORY OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.

Track and intensity outlook:

Track: The center of Tropical Storm “SIONY” is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward tonight through tomorrow evening before slows down significantly and becomes almost stationary tomorrow evening through Tuesday evening. Afterwards, “SIONY” will begin tracking west-southwestward or westward towards Extreme Northern Luzon. Due to the projected erratic movement of this system in the next 48 hours, there is high degree of uncertainty in the forecast track.

Intensity: “SIONY” is likely remain within tropical storm category within the next 36 to 48 hours. It may intensify to severe tropical storm category during the period when it becomes almost stationary on Tuesday.

Hazards affecting land areas and coastal waters:

“SIONY” remains less likely to directly affect the weather and coastal water conditions in the country over the next 2 to 3 days. However, the public and disaster managers, especially those situated in Northern Luzon, are advised to continue monitoring for updates on this tropical cyclone