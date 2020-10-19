Severe weather bulletin #1 for: Tropical Depression "Pepito" - Tropical Cyclone: Alert (Issued at 05:00 am, 19 October 2020)

(Valid for broadcast until the next advisory to be issued at 11 AM today.)

THE LOW PRESSURE AREA EAST OF CATANDUANES HAS DEVELOPED INTO TROPICAL DEPRESSION "PEPITO"

Track and intensity outlook:

Track: "PEPITO" will move west northwestward or northwestward today, then turn more westward tomorrow towards the Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area. On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall over the eastern coast of Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area tomorrow evening or Wednesday early morning. It may emerge of the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Intensity: "PEPITO" developed into a tropical depression at 2:00 AM today. It will likely remain a tropical depression over the next 36 hours and may make landfall as a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm. After crossing the landmass of Luzon. "PEPITO" may further intensify over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category by Friday.

Hazards affecting land:

Rainfall: Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangasamoro, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Winds: No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect. However, the northeasterly surface windflow partly enhanced by "PEPITO" may bring strong-force to near gale-force winds with occasional gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the coastal and mountainous areas of northern Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar

Hazards affecting coastal waters: