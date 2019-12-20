Several structures in Davao City showed cracks after Dec. 15 quake

By Joey Dalumpines

Published on December 19, 2019

DAVAO CITY (PIA)- There are establishments and public school buildings in Davao City that manifested cracks due to the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit South Eastern Mindanao Sunday afternoon (Dec. 15), according to Retired Lt. Colonel Angel Sumagaysay, chief of the Public Safety and Security Command Center of the city.

He said that as of yesterday, there were ten school buildings that showed minor cracks on the walls, while seven establishments showed major cracks.

Sumagaysay said two bridges namely the Mahayahay Bridge at Matina Pangi traversing the Diversion Road or Carlos P. Garcia Highway and the new Talomo Bridge undergo assessment by the City Engineers and the City Structural Engineers’ Association for the people to be certain of its structural integrity.

He also bared that seven houses in the city were partially destroyed by the ground-shaking yesterday and one business establishment which was ordered to be cleared from occupants for further assessment by the city engineers.

“We ordered the clearing of the Family Drug Store at Brgy 22 in Quezon Boulevard due to the initial assessment of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office questioning its integrity,” Sumagaysay said.

He noticed the cooperation of mall owners and even owners of high-rise buildings to vacate their structures due to the aftershocks.

Sumagaysay however stressed that malls must pass through first with the assessment of the City Engineers and their corresponding structural engineers before allowing the entry of clients.

“We will not gamble on the people’s lives, we have to wait from the go-signal of the City Engineers,” he said. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)