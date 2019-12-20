20 Dec 2019

Several structures in Davao City showed cracks after Dec. 15 quake

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original

By Joey Dalumpines
Published on December 19, 2019

DAVAO CITY (PIA)- There are establishments and public school buildings in Davao City that manifested cracks due to the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit South Eastern Mindanao Sunday afternoon (Dec. 15), according to Retired Lt. Colonel Angel Sumagaysay, chief of the Public Safety and Security Command Center of the city.

He said that as of yesterday, there were ten school buildings that showed minor cracks on the walls, while seven establishments showed major cracks.

Sumagaysay said two bridges namely the Mahayahay Bridge at Matina Pangi traversing the Diversion Road or Carlos P. Garcia Highway and the new Talomo Bridge undergo assessment by the City Engineers and the City Structural Engineers’ Association for the people to be certain of its structural integrity.

He also bared that seven houses in the city were partially destroyed by the ground-shaking yesterday and one business establishment which was ordered to be cleared from occupants for further assessment by the city engineers.

“We ordered the clearing of the Family Drug Store at Brgy 22 in Quezon Boulevard due to the initial assessment of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office questioning its integrity,” Sumagaysay said.

He noticed the cooperation of mall owners and even owners of high-rise buildings to vacate their structures due to the aftershocks.

Sumagaysay however stressed that malls must pass through first with the assessment of the City Engineers and their corresponding structural engineers before allowing the entry of clients.

“We will not gamble on the people’s lives, we have to wait from the go-signal of the City Engineers,” he said. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.