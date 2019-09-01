01 Sep 2019

Several Davao City barangays hit by flashfloods

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 30 Aug 2019 View Original

By Rudolph Ian Alama

DAVAO CITY- Several areas in Davao City were hit by flashfloods brought about by heavy rains, about 545 families were evacuated due to rising floodwaters.

The hardest hit barangays were Bangkal, Ulas, Matina Pangi, Tugbok, and Los Amigos. A localized thunderstorm brought forth heavy rains on Wednesday (Aug. 28) evening which overflowed the Talomo Rivers.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Operations Center (DRRMC-OPCEN) issued a forced evacuation of residents Brgy. Matina Aplaya; Brgy. Matina Crossing; and Brgy. Matina Pangi, at around 7 Wednesday evening. Rescue volunteers were also deployed in Barangay Talomo.

Affected areas were Ulas, Taal 1 and Taal 2, Sunny Vill., Teachers Village and Morio- Morio Village.

DRRMO-OPCEN also broadcasted to all available volunteers to proceed to Barangay Tugbok and Barangay Los Amigos Area.

The Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) has cut off power to affected areas at the height of the flooding, it was restored in the afternoon of August 29.

No casualties were reported due to the flooding. Meanwhile the City Government of Davao has initiated a donation and relief drive for the flood victims, with the City Hall as the drop-off site for donations. (PIA/RG Alama)

