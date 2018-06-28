28 Jun 2018

Senior high students join nationwide earthquake drill

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 28 Jun 2018

June 28, 2018 Ma. Joreina Therese A. Blanco and Kristelle Ann Pauline Lagmay

LAOAG CITY, June 23 (PIA) - - More than 500 senior high students and faculty members of the Ilocos Norte National High School actively participated in the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) for second quarter on June 22.

Done quarterly, the activity aims to prepare the students and academe staff for occurrence of earthquake in the province.

A siren signaled the start of the drill at 2:00 p.m. wherein students performed the “duck, cover, and hold” stance.

In times of earthquake, students are practiced not to panic when inside the classroom but advised to take cover under a table or desk.

Officials and volunteers from Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Red Cross, and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) provided assistance in the medical and rescue operations.

After the drill, INNHS attained a satisfactory rating for the active and cautious conduct among the students and staff.

“Lumalaing dagiti estudyante ken dagiti responderda gapo ta quarterly iti pinag ensayo dagiti ubbing. Makitatayo met nga kapigsa dagitoy ubbing ken nunto man addanto iti ambulansya dan kaya danton, very good da! (Gumagaling ang mga estudyante at pati na rin ang mga respondent dahil sa quarterly na pag-ensayo sa kanila. Nakita naman natin na aktibo ang mga bata at kung mayroon na silang sariling ambulansya, kaya na nila. Very good sila,” said Dr. Melvin Manuel, head of the CDRRMO.

Meanwhile, the school also takes pride on the immediate and responsive action of the student-members of the Red Cross Youth.

“Maganda talaga itong earthquake drill lalo na sa aming mga active members. Nagkaroon din kami ng mga ganitong training na lifesaver training para maging handa kami sa mga ganitong insidente,” said Mark Dave Lorenzo, president of the said organization.

The next earthquake drill is scheduled in August. (JNPD/MJTAB/PIA-1, Ilocos Norte)

