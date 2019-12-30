30 Dec 2019

Sen. ‘Bong’ Go visits Capiz, gives aid to typhoon-affected residents

By Jemin B. Guillermo
Published on December 29, 2019

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Dec. 29 (PIA) – Senator Christopher Laurence “Bong” Go pledged to serve the people.

During his visit at the Pontevedra Civic Center, December 28, to see for himself the typhoon Ursula-affected residents of Pontevedra, Capiz, he assured the people of his services for them.

Go gave 2,000 packs of grocery items to affected residents. He also brought with him the team of the Department of Social Welfare and Development that distributed P5,000 and food packs to each of the 272 evacuees.

The family of the casualties during the typhoon were likewise given P20,000 financial assistance by DSWD.

The Senator said President Rodrigo Duterte has also pledged to give financial assistance to the provincial government of Capiz to help those who were affected by the typhoon.

“Pakiusapan ko ang National Housing Authority na pumunta sa Capiz para magbigay ng mga housing materials para sa mga nasira na bahay,” he said, adding that the Department of Trade and Industry will also come to Capiz to conduct interview to those who are willing to have “sari-sari” store.

Eleven pregnant women received gifts from Go while the male typhoon victims were also given pairs of shoes.

He also gave movie gate passes to the typhoon-affected residents in the area.

Go, after landing at the Roxas City Airport, first visited the typhoon-affected residents of Balasan, Iloilo and proceeded to the Pontevedra Civic Center for the distribution of assistance to the victims.

He was warmly welcomed by Capiz Governor Esteban Evan B. Contreras, Pontevedra mayor Esteban Evan E. Contreras, other top provincial, city and municipal officials and officials from the different national government agencies.

In his message, Governor Contreras thanked the Senator and President Duterte for their help to the Capicenos amid calamity.

Contreras said that the President has pledged P10-million financial assistance to the provincial government and P5-million for the local government of Pontevedra to help the affected residents.

Per record of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, some 32,701 families or 138,663 individuals in Capiz were affected by typhoon Ursula that put the province under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 in the evening of December 24 until December 25.

Of the total affected Capicenos, 7,023 families or 29,872 individuals took temporary shelter in the various evacuation centers.

On December 26, the province of Capiz was already placed under a state of calamity following the massive damages brought about by the typhoon. (JBG/PIA6-Capiz)

