22 Feb 2019

Secretary-General Applauds Establishment of Bangsamoro Transition Authority as ‘Landmark Achievement’ on Road to Lasting Peace in Southern Philippines

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19470

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Government of the Philippines, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, civil society groups and local communities on the establishment of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority today, following the confirmation of the 21 January and 6 February plebiscite on the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

This is a landmark achievement on the road to lasting peace in the southern Philippines, as well as a historic occasion for all people from the Philippines.

The United Nations will continue to support the Philippines in the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, and to help build the capacity of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to achieve peace, democratic governance and respect for human rights.

For information media. Not an official record.

