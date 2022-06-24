Second Japan-Philippines Air-to-Air Bilateral Training on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief

On 21-24 June, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF)and the Philippine Air Force (PAF) held ”Doshin-Bayanihan 2-22", the Second Bilateral Training on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) at Clark Air Base, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

This was a follow-up from their first joint training last 2021,which aimed at further improving disaster response and relief efforts. This year, the JASDF deployed a training unit of the Air Support Command – one (1) C-130H cargo aircraft along with its crew to participate in the four-day bilateral training, which focused on capability enhancement for delivering relief goods to affected people in severe emergencies. Utilizing both JASDF and PAF aircraft, the deployed units conductedinflight and ground operations such as loading, offloading, and airdrop.

General IZUTSU Shunji, Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Lieutenant General Connor Anthony D CANLAS Sr, Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force were present in the joint training. Gen. IZUTSU expressed his sincerest condolences to the souls of uniformed personnel, who perished in the line of duty, and civilians who died from the tragic C-130 crash last July 4, 2021 in Sulu, Philippines - just a few days before thescheduled bilateral training in Clark.

Moreover, Gen. IZUTSU highlighted the impact of the joint exercises to the overall defense relations of Japan and the Philippines. "It is highly significant for JASDF to conduct bilateral training with the PAF in the aim of improving HA/DR capabilities and to strengthen cooperation with the PAF.” says Gen. IZUTSU. “We will further strengthen the relationship between the two air forces and promote Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) with LtGen. Canlas.” he added.

Vital for delivery and rescue missions, the C-130H cargo aircraft play a significant role in Japan’s HA/DR support effort. Previously, Japan’s Ministry of Defense and the Japan Self-Defense Forces deployed seven (7) C-130H cargo aircrafts together with three vessels and nine aircrafts and in total 1,180 personnel for medical assistance and relief supply to Typhoon Haiyan/Yolanda affected areas