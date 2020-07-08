Sec Briones lauds World Vision initiative to assist DepEd's learning continuity plan

During the virtual launch of World Vision's massive educational fund drive "Abutin Na10" last June 30, Sec. Leonor Magtolis Briones of the Department of Education (DepEd) commended the worthy effort aimed to fund the reproduction of self-learning materials and gadgets to help thousands of students facing the new school year yet challenged by the Covid-19 crisis.

The education chief asserts that “education must continue” with or without the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) because it “is perhaps the greatest legacy we can leave our learners and our children.”

Briones said that "the health emergency has affected so many lives around the world, and has damaged our education curriculum, class schedules and overturned the system of delivering learning to children."

As learning continues, Briones also underscored to ensure that "the health, safety and well-being of learners, teachers and personnel are protected.” The Abutin Na10 campaign hopes to bridge a gap by enabling distance learning and home schooling modalities.

“We hope we can come together and do the things we thought can never be accomplished, and let us support the implementation of the country’s Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan for our children through “Abutin Na10”,” added DepEd Undersecretary Atty. Tonisito M.C. Umali, Esq.

Helping children reach their dreams

World Vision chairperson and former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno said that the vision of “Abutin Na10” is long term as the partnership seeks to contribute enduring solutions to the current gaps in education in the country.

In his keynote message, CJ Puno revealed an alarming reality to most families who have become more vulnerable due to the pandemic. From a rapid assessment conducted by World Vision, some parents are compelled to consider drastic measures like sending children to work or away from home that could possibly compromise their well-being including their education and protection.

“Let us therefore help the state, represented by the Department of Education, to discharge its constitutional duty to protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels, and also to take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all,” the former chief magistrate said.

“To my fellow Filipinos, I encourage you to help our vulnerable children finish their education,” Puno added.

More partners giving their support

World Vision's Education Technical Program Manager Geomel Jetonzo explained that Abutin Na10 is a platform for education champions to contribute solutions in delivering quality education to learners.

“We thank you for trusting World Vision in reaching our last mile learners,” said Jetonzo.

Director Vinci Beltran of the Office of the President of the Philippines - Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), who gave her message of supoort, encouraged the advocates of the campaign to embody the values of unity, generosity and faith to be able to serve the needs of learners.

Beltran added that with the honor of being part of the “Abutin Na10” campaign comes the challenge, and “as a humble personal contribution, I pledge to use and maximize the platform provided by our work at the PCOO and become the voice for the most vulnerable children and youth.”

Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar of the Philippine National Police (PNP) also sent his solidarity message.

“I have faith and confidence to the officers, staff, partners and donors of World Vision on this program,” said Lt. Gen. Eleazar.

General Eleazar added that this is a clear and loud call for responsible adults to be united and to work together for their future, and invited everyone “Let us be one for children.”

Other partners present during the virtual launch included My Pope Philippines Magazine led by its Editor-In-Chief Aizel Dolom, One Network Bank, Texas Instruments, LBC Hari ng Padala Foundation, San Miguel Foundation, Museo Pambata, Department of Transportation, Land Bank of the Philippines, DepEd Schools Division Office of Las Piñas City led by its Superintendent Dr. Joel Torrecampo, San Antonio High School of Parañaque City led by its Principal Dr. Maria Rhodora P. Espino, Reading Association of the Philippines, Education Network Philippines, Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation, Psychological Association of the Philippines, and Asian Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation.

Jetonzo encouraged that every concerned Filipino can contribute. It's as simple as giving 10 pesos a day for 10 days, or just donating at least 100 pesos would go a long way. "Sampung piso, sampung araw, sampung milyong Pilipino, para sa sampung milyong mag-aaral, Abutin Na10!”.

For more details visit worldvision.org.ph/abutin-na10/ and facebook.com/AbutinNa10.

For media interviews, contact:

Deivid Rioferio

Public Relations Manager

World Vision Development Foundation

Telephone Number: +63 83747618 to 28

Mobile Number: +63 9298874702

E-Mail Address: Deivid_Rioferio@wvi.org

Website: https://www.worldvision.org.ph