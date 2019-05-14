School head appeals for help to rebuild burned school in Tuba

By Redjie Melvic M. Cawis

TUBA, Benguet, May 13 (PIA) – Kind- hearted individuals and organizations are being asked to help rebuild a school that was razed by fire on the night of Labor Day.

"Tulungan dakami kuma apo, awan tun usaren ti ubbing nu umay nga panag eeskwela nu June, (Kindly help us, or else school children wil have nothing to use during the school days starting this June), appeals Head Teacher Henry Tinaza of the Indaoac Elementary School whose school building was burned to ashes.

Tinaza said they immediately need construction materials to rebuild their school which is being used by more than 60 students and t least 4 teachers who are in-charge of the multi grade system of the school.

The school has a smaller building which serves as storage and canteen, and cannot accommodate the students during the school days.

At the moment, the school is hoping support from the Benguet Red Cross for the use of the temporary classroom tents which were also used when the typhoon Ompong hit Itogon and some of the schools in the province last year.

Initial report of the Tuba Fire station showed that the fire incident at the Indaoac Elementary School in Sitio Indaoac, Tabaan Sur started at the Principal’s room and spread to the adjacent rooms including the Kindergarten Room, the classroom of Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3 and 4, Grades 5 and 6 and the home economics room. Estimated total damage was placed at P5 million.

The school had been serving as a polling precinct in the past election, and would have served again for the May 13 polls. (JDP/ RMC PIA-CAR)