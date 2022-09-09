Save the Children’s “Learning for All, At All Times” Forum brings multidisciplinary stakeholders together to build bright futures for Filipino children through education

On International Literacy Day, Save the Children Philippines successfully holds the “Learning for All, At All Times” Forum at Ascott Hotel, Makati City, on 08 September, 2022 with multilateral and bilateral partners, donors, corporates, and prospective partners joining the event.

The forum provided a platform for partners to learn more and invest in Save the Children’s education programs that demonstrate different approaches in addressing the difficulties of learners in the Philippines.

These programs include, among others: early childhood care and development, adaptive learning, inclusive education, teachers’ training and professional development, education in emergencies, and other initiatives that Save the Children specifically designed to respond to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergencies, and other challenges affecting children’s learning.

“Education is a vital, fundamental right. Every child should receive an education no matter their circumstances,” said Save the Children Philippines CEO Atty. Alberto Muyot.

After two and a half years, the impact of the pandemic-induced school closure in the country has become more evident than ever. More than 85 percent of Filipino children now struggle with reading and understanding simple texts at age 10.The Philippines was one of the last few countries to transition back to face-to-face learning after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“At Save the Children, we have made addressing this problem of education inequity a core priority…We will continue implementing a broad range of programs to bring us and the children we work with closer to achieving our goal of learning for all, at all times,” Muyot said.

Save the Children Philippines’ Project ARAL (Accessing to Resources for Alternative Learning) was integrated by the Department of Education and several local government units into their program, allowing the project to reach and support the continued learning of 356,254 children, especially during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, its KASALI (Education for All) Project supported over 78,000 children, including those with disabilities, in accessing inclusive education, enrollment assistance, and protection services. The child rights organization also advocated for the passage of R.A. 11650 or the “Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act.”

“When we hear children talk about their hopes and dreams amidst the realities that they face every day, we are reminded that they deserve better,” said Save the Children Philippines Chief of Programs Rowena Cordero.

“We acknowledge that the environment children are growing up today is complex and rapidly changing. Children’s learning goes beyond the classroom walls. Thus, our responses also have to be integrated and responsive to the different challenges they experience,” Cordero added.

Save the Children Philippines actively works with the government, the private sector, civil society organization partners, and other stakeholders, including children, to ensure that children continue to learn, survive, and be protected at all times.

BOILERPLATE

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the Philippines and around the world, we work every day to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. When crisis strikes, and children are most vulnerable, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave. We ensure children’s unique needs are met and their voices are heard.

We deliver lasting results for millions of children, including those hardest to reach. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lei Tapang | Campaigns and Media Coordinator | Save the Children Philippines

Email: lei.tapang@savethechildren.org | Mobile: 09688823263