Save the Children sets up learning spaces, repairs classrooms for safe return of children in Odette-damaged schools in Bohol and Southern Leyte

Over 4,000 learners in the provinces of Bohol and Southern Leyte will be able to utilize four Multipurpose Learning Spaces (MPLS) set up by Save the Children Philippines to support children’s safe return to school and continued learning amidst the ongoing pandemic and emergencies.

The humanitarian organization also repaired seven classrooms and provided back-to-school kits to over 2,300 learners and teaching kits to over 12,000 teachers.

Each back-to-school kit includes school supplies, a school bag, a bluetooth speaker, and mobile load cards. The teaching kits include office supplies, classroom supplies, mobile load cards, and reams of bond papers for the printing of modules.

“Through this multipurpose learning spaces, more learners will have access to basic education,” said Cantumogcad School Head, Nicasio Sosoter.

He adds that the repair of the only two classrooms of Cantumogcad Primary School in Buenavista, Bohol destroyed by Super Typhoon Odette, and the MPLS constructed will significantly help their students as they resume in-person classes.

Save the Children’s humanitarian response integrates the Education in Emergencies framework which provides uninterrupted, high-quality learning opportunities for children affected by humanitarian crises. It also focuses on children’s well-being and includes, among others, the conduct of return-to-learning (RtL) sessions and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services for children, teachers, and parents to address learning barriers. It also provides shelter repair assistance to families with damaged houses and child protection in emergencies.

“Education in Emergencies is an integral part of Save the Children’s holistic approach in responding to the needs of families affected by Typhoon Odette. We give utmost importance to every child’s right to access basic, inclusive and quality education which must not stop even in emergencies,” said Save the Children Philippines Humanitarian Manager, Jerome Balinton.

Funded by the European Union and in partnership with Humanity and Inclusion, the Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services (IDEALS), Sentro para sa Ikauunlad ng Katutubong Agham at Teknolohiya Inc. (SIKAT), and Oxfam Philippines, Save the Children’s humanitarian response is able to support the Department of Education’s thrust to ensure the safe return to schools of millions of students.