Save the Children Philippines supports DepEd adaptive learning methods for children, youth amid COVID-19 pandemic

Save the Children Philippines is supporting the Department of Education (DepEd) to use adaptive learning methods to ensure continuity of education, and protection of learners from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines calls for the public’s support, especially the education sector, to the training of teachers and non-teaching personnel to handle new learning methods for the smooth implementation of DepEd’s adaptive systems, and address the emerging needs of learners including low numeracy and literacy skills as cited by the 2018 results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

“As a non-negotiable basic human right, children should have continued access to education, even in times of emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Muyot.

“But we must always remember that children’s safety is paramount and make sure that they have a safe and inclusive learning environment,” added Muyot.

Save the Children Philippines has been working closely with the DepEd, together with teachers, and education stakeholders, for the implementation of its Learning Continuity Plan and COVID-19 Response Plans to ensure continued learning and utmost safety of the students, including the marginalized groups of children such as those with disabilities, children of indigenous families, those living in hard-to-reach areas, and out of school children and youth.

For many children, school is a safe haven and protective environment. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting children’s learning from school to home setting.

To ensure that children’s right to learn is supported even on a household setting, Sierra Paraan, Basic Education Advisor of Save the Children Philippines emphasized the importance of providing support to parents, caregivers, and elder siblings in the effective implementation of adaptive learning methods.

“Educators such as parents and caregivers should have the capacity and sufficient support so they can effectively deliver new learning methods which must be gender-sensitive, inclusive, and should integrate psychosocial and socio-emotional support for learners during the pandemic,” said Paraan.

Meanwhile, DepEd has mandated schools to decide on the use of learning methods depending on the situation in areas where schools are located.

Save the Children Philippines believes that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be a hindrance in providing quality education and a better future for our children. We must make a concerted effort to make sure that children are not deprived of their basic right to learn and to be protected at the same time.

