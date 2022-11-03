Save the Children Philippines reaches hardest-hit areas by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

03 November 2022 – Save the Children Philippines distributes aid to hardest-hit areas by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Western Visayas which were placed under state of calamity.

Save the Children’s initial assessment on the ground showed that children and their families urgently need water, food, sanitation and hygiene, livelihood assistance, learning materials and protection services.

Paeng’s death toll also rose to 112 where 61 deaths were from the BARMM according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The humanitarian organization is set to distribute 1,000 hygiene kits, 1,000 household kits, 1,000 jerry cans, and 1,000 learning materials to 1,000 families and their children in Western Visayas and Maguindanao, and will set up three temporary learning spaces and provide mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for children in Mindanao.

In partnership with the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Save the Children Philippines also distributed 200 learning materials with hygiene items to elementary students in Dinaig Elementary School, Maguindanao.

In Brgy. Tambacan, Iligan City where the Sama-Bajau community lives, close to 600 residents including children and pregnant women were affected. Half of the families were evacuated to the nearby barangay gymnasium. Their stilt houses were submerged and washed out by the high-level water from the coastal area.

Cash assistance to more than 30 families were also provided to Indigenous Peoples communities of the Tedurays whose homes were ravaged by flash floods and landslides in Barangay Tapian, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Save the Children Philippines is working closely with the government and partners to respond immediately to the crisis.

Edwin Horca, BARMM Team Leader of Save the Children Philippines, said:

“We want to guarantee that these vulnerable families will have decent shelters, clean water, food, education, and healthcare. We will do our best to ensure that these affected children are protected at all times.”

Jerome Balinton, Humanitarian Manager of Save the Children Philippines said:

“We need to work hand in hand to provide the priority needs of the most affected children to ensure that their wellbeing and development are protected in times of uncertainties such as climate emergencies and conflicts”