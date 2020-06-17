Save the Children Philippines raises alarm on back-to-back killings of children in Maguindanao

Save the Children Philippines is calling for the government’s stronger protection of children and communities in conflict-affected Maguindanao province in Mindanao, South of the Philippines, as four children have already died in two violence-related cases less than three weeks apart.

On June 10, 2020, just before the country’s 122nd Independence Day, two children were reportedly killed in a shooting incident in Barangay Talibadok, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Upon validation of Save the Children Philippines with community partners, the fatalities were Pelot, aged 4 and Raisa, 9, who were sleeping in their home when the incident occurred around 10:15 pm. Their uncle, Ansare Usop, 31, was also killed while their mother Baby Anna Kalim, 27 was wounded.

Prior to this, in the occasion of Eid-al Fitr last May 24, 2020, what was supposed to be a peaceful religious holiday turned into tragedy as two girls became casualties of a mortar shelling in Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, also in Maguindanao. Reports stated that Asnaida Tambak, 7, and sister Aslamiya, 10, were just watching TV when a mortar shell hit them from their roof around 4pm.

Wounded from the incident were their mother Noriasa, 40, their five-year-old brother, and three more minors in the area aged 7, 15, and a 16-year-old with disability, according to the tallied reports.

“We are deeply alarmed at the deaths of these innocent children, the wounded minors and their families who have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Mindanao and are currently facing challenges brought by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines.

“Children bear the brunt of armed violence with loss of lives, risks to health and survival and deprivation of their right to development, education and well-being,” said Muyot, stressing that, “children’s rights during emergencies such as armed conflict should be prioritized by the government.”

Fanny Divino, Head of Cotabato Office of Save the Children Philippines said these unfortunate incidents are only few of the protracted atrocities caused by armed conflicts in Maguindanao province that take away the lives of innocent children and their families.

“We are in deep distress to hear these incidents,” said Divino.

She said killings of children and innocent civilians constitute serious violations of human rights. Save the Children Philippines strongly denounces and condemns these merciless killings, especially affecting children and communities.

“As a child-centered organization, we are committed to preserve the rights and uphold the lives of the marginalized and deprived children and families in these vulnerable sectors in the country, protecting them at all cost,” said Divino.

