Save the Children Philippines provides lifesaving support to children, families to stop COVID-19 spread in Sarangani, Cotabato

Save the Children Philippines has provided humanitarian support to deprived and marginalized children and their families in partner communities in Sarangani and Cotabato to protect them from COVID-19.

Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines said a strong partnership with local government units is critical for an effective implementation of control measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus among children and their families, particularly those in hard to reach areas.

The child rights organization distributed personal protective equipment comprised of 272 surgical masks, 189 boxes of gloves, 150 face shields, along with 354 bottles of 1-liter alcohol, 302 boxes of vitamins, and information materials to 92 Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT) and four Rural Health Units.

“Children who live in impoverished and conflict-affected areas continue to face acute risks to their survival, development, learning and protection,” said Muyot. Providing safe, appropriate care is lifesaving for children who have difficulty in getting access to health and protection services, he added.

Dr. Phil Malaluan, provincial Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) Incident Commander for COVID-19 said Save the Children Philippines has been a consistent partner of the Provincial Government of Cotabato in providing healthcare and sanitation support in underprivileged areas of the province.

“In this state of public health emergency, we thank you for continuing to extend your hand once again. Truly, you have showcased the values of camaraderie and unity in our aim to contain the spread and transmission of COVID-19,” said Malaluan.

Save the Children Philippines also distributed 30,000 home posters and 400 outdoor tarpaulins to provide 10,000 households important information on hygiene promotion and protection against COVID-19.

The 6th Sangguniang Kabataan of Poblacion, Alabel also thanked Save the Children for providing child-friendly infographic materials that are effective in teaching children proper handwashing and hygiene practices.

“Save the Children is also a critical partner of Sarangani in providing learning continuity in the home setting, including adolescent sexuality reproductive health amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the council. Save the Children has been supporting communities in Sarangani since 2014 and in Cotabato since 2016 through its health and education programs.

Save the Children Philippines is committed to support health promotion activities to educate families about the importance of physical distancing, proper hygiene, and other methods to prevent and reduce the transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

