Save the Children Philippines launches eSave Natin ang Pasko fundraising campaign to support children’s learning needs

Christmas is the most awaited season for most Filipinos, especially children, but the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way the upcoming holidays will be celebrated—it’s going digital!

Save the Children Philippines is launching e-Save Natin ang Pasko, an online fundraising campaign that encourages everyone to unite in saving the Christmas spirit through a series of joyous and meaningful activities to provide joy and hope to children. These include 22 million learners, who have been experiencing major challenges such as the lack of access to learning materials and internet connection, as they struggle to learn from home.

The proceeds of the Christmas fundraising campaign will support the learning needs of children in poor households in Metro Manila, typhoon-stricken places in Eastern Visayas, and the conflict-affected areas in Mindanao. It will also support children with disabilities, those from indigenous communities and from hard to reach areas.

“Even if classes are conducted through distance learning or will resume via face-to-face, millions of children will still need our support as they continue to be deprived of their right to education since their families do not have the means to support their learning needs,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines.

e-Save Natin ang Pasko also promotes the importance of a nurturing home through the “Mapagkalingang Tahanan” advocacy – where every member of the family, especially children, receives the support they need so they learn, survive, and are protected.

“Mapagkalingang Tahanan” emphasizes the critical role of parents, guardians, and caregivers in the continued learning of children and aims to provide them the knowledge and skills to facilitate their children’s learning.

Also, in keeping with the tradition of Christmas caroling, e-Save Natin ang Pasko features “Namamasko po!” – a fun group activity by schools, families, and companies showcasing their musical talent and creativity.

eSave Natin ang Pasko will be highlighted by a digital concert “Awit para sa mga Bata” in December where famous singers will serenade the audience in the Philippines and those living abroad with Christmas songs. The digital concert will be produced by prominent theater artists Menchu Lauchengco Yulo and Michael Williams, together with Save the Children Philippines’ Bianca Elizalde.

Donors and participants who will pledge their support to eSave Natin ang Pasko will receive tokens of appreciation and a chance to be featured on the social media pages of Save the Children and its Ambassadors Katarina Rodriguez, Xia Vigor, and Ria Atayde.

“Education empowers children especially those in dire situations, and supporting their learning needs will save their lives and their future,” said Muyot.

