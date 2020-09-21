Save the Children Philippines joins International Day of Peace celebration

Save the Children Philippines joins the celebration of International Day of Peace with a call to end discrimination against children who face deprivation owing to lingering armed conflicts, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the world struggles to find solutions to the pandemic, we call for the fulfillment of rights of children to health, learning and protection from violence as their plights continue to be sidelined,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines.

This year’s International Day of Peace is themed “Shaping Peace Together” and calls on the global community to spread compassion, kindness, and hope in the face of the pandemic.

Save the Children Philippines has launched the “Restoring Livelihoods and Learning in Marawi” project, in partnership with Japan Fund for Poverty, Government of Japan, and Asian Development Bank.

The project aims to provide livelihood and emergency employment to displaced families during the Marawi Siege in 2017 and ensure continued learning of their children.

“The pandemic made the lives of the financially-challenged and conflict-affected people here twice difficult,” said Asinah Munid, Kagawad of Barangay Lumbayangue in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

The program implements short-term emergency employment for working-age men and women in more than 90 barangays in the province of Lanao del Sur.

In addition, it aims to implement projects on social, economic and agro-forestry community projects like road and school repair, waste management program and other labor services.

Edwin Horca, BARMM Team Leader of Save the Children Philippines said the project provides immediate income to internally displaced families so they can support education and nutrition needs of their children.

The medium and long-term livelihood projects will be implemented in coordination with local and national government agencies.

“Peace is not the absence of conflict, it is providing children and their families the chance to get back on their feet and rebuild their communities,” said Horca.

ENDS

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes that every child deserves a future. In the Philippines and in 117 countries, we work hard every day to give them a good start in life, protect them from violence and any other damage, and help them learn crucial skills. When crises affecting children strike, we are among the first to respond. We ensure children's unique needs are met and their voices heard. We deliver lasting results for millions of children, including those hardest to reach.