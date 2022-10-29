Save the Children Philippines deploys rapid assessment teams to aid children, families affected by Tropical Storm Paeng

At the onset of tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), Save the Children Philippines immediately deployed humanitarian response teams on Friday, 28 October, to conduct rapid assessment on impacted areas in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern Samar, Panay Island, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Around 4.5 million people, of which 1.4 million are children, have been affected based on initial reports. The figures are expected to increase as Paeng is poised to strengthen and become the 16th typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2022.

In Maguindanao, Save the Children’s response teams are on the ground assessing the situation and needs of children and families. 67 of the 72 deaths recorded so far are from Maguindanao where about 78,000 families were reportedly affected by severe flooding.

Meanwhile, Save the Children’s response teams in Luzon and Visayas, along with teams from civil society organization partners, are currently monitoring and responding to the urgent needs of the affected families and children.

Save the Children is readying the immediate dispatch of prepositioned relief items. These include plastic sheets that can be used as temporary shelters to displaced families, vital household items and family hygiene kits to prevent the spread of diseases, school supplies for children and teachers, and temporary learning spaces to safely resume classes.

Jerome Balinton, Humanitarian Manager of Save the Children Philippines, said: “Speeding up the recovery of affected families and effective disaster preparedness measures are being done to ensure that no children are left behind, in times of emergencies.”

Atty. Alberto Muyot, CEO of Save the Children Philippines said: “In any crisis, children are always the most vulnerable. The message is loud and clear: children are most impacted by the climate crisis. That is why the whole of society must act now to safeguard future generations.”

Save the Children Philippines is relentlessly working with the government and its partners to ensure children’s continued survival, education, and protection every day and in times of crisis.

