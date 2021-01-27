Save the Children Philippines, BARMM forge partnership to fulfill children’s rights

Save the Children Philippines partners with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to ensure the fulfillment of children’s rights during situations of armed conflict, and other emergencies including calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership will be implemented through the European Union’s Integrated Emergency Preparedness and Child Protection Framework to Protect Children and their Communities from Violence during Emergencies in ASEAN grant.

The program aims to support children’s access to education, health and nutrition, child protection, child rights governance, food security and livelihoods, humanitarian response, and protection of children during disasters. It will be implemented in the municipalities of Datu Salibo, Mamasapano, and Radjah Buayan in the province of Maguindanao.

Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines said the partnership is a step forward in addressing the lifelong physical and psychological trauma and disabilities of children facing the harsh impacts of armed conflict, compounded by the natural disasters and COVID-19.

“Armed conflict cripples communities and disrupts health services and schools that are critical to children’s learning and development,” said Muyot, adding, “we must ensure local governments respect laws and norms and do more to protect children from the horrors of gun battles.”

According to Save the Children’s “Stop the War Report,” one in six children across the world live in armed conflict areas, including those in Mindanao.

Save the Children Philippines signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) in BARMM and the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society (CBCS) to implement the project that will monitor and address grave violations of children’s rights in armed conflict.

“Children in armed conflict situations are prone to experience sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), child trafficking, and child marriage for girls, while boys are disproportionately vulnerable to recruitment as child soldiers, maiming, killing, abduction, and child labor,” said Fanny Divino, Head of Save the Children Philippines in Cotabato City.

“The implementation of the program will be in coordination with members of the CBCS, youth groups, school heads, police and military, non-state actors, and religious organizations.”

Save the Children Philippines is providing technical support in enhancing the Muslim Mindanao Autonomy Act No. 162 or the Magna Carta for Children in the ARMM not only for the protection of children but in the overall fulfillment of children’s rights.

(END)