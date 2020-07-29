Save the Children Philippines and SC Johnson work for a better world to protect a generation

Save the Children Philippines welcomes SC Johnson as its latest ally in protecting the Filipino children and their families, including health workers and frontline responders against the life-threatening COVID-19.

Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines, said the funding support from SC Johnson will prioritize the needs of children to access accurate hygiene information and lifesaving tools, particularly in health emergency.

“The beauty of our partnership with SC Johnson is that our strategic COVID-19 mitigation efforts will also serve children and youth with disabilities who often face discrimination, deprivation of health services, and social exclusion,” said Muyot.

One out of seven or roughly 5.1 million Filipino children are living with disabilities according to the 2018 estimate of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

“The health crisis has exacerbated the living conditions of children and youth with disabilities, along with those who belong to the marginalized, deprived, and conflict-affected sectors. It is our duty to uphold their rights and make this world a better place for children,” said Muyot.

The funding from SC Johnson will help Save the Children Philippines develop disability-inclusive audio-visual materials on proper handwashing and hygiene which will include the use of sign language, and will be translated into English, Filipino, and regional languages.

The partnership will also cover the distribution of family hygiene essentials, learning materials, and the printing of indoor and outdoor collaterals to be installed in strategic locations in schools and communities – all to raise public awareness on good hygiene practices and COVID-19 prevention.

Personal protective equipment (PPEs) will also be provided to barangay and city health workers and other community frontliners along with cleaning kits in learning sites.

"We would like to thank SC Johnson for partnering with us and strengthening our COVID-19 response. Their generosity will significantly help communities survive, learn, and be protected," said Muyot.

In the last four months, Save the Children Philippines has been providing lifesaving support to children and their families through the distribution of hygiene kits, food items, information, education, and communication (IEC) materials, and children’s consultation, reaching close to 250,000 individuals.

About Save the Children Philippines

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than one billion children. In the Philippines and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF! ®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

