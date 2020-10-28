Sari-sari program jumpstarting recovery of 400 COVID-affected micro-retailers launched

28 OCTOBER 2020, MANILA—The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI), Smart Communications, Unilever, Hapinoy, PASCO Philippines Corporation, and Jefferies LLC—an American investment banking firm—recently launched a joint Sari-Sari Store Program aiming to jumpstart the early recovery of 400 micro-retailers in the Greater Manila Area by giving them the opportunity to avail up to Php 10,000 worth of retailer packages. The launch was held as part of a virtual orientation for over 330 Hapinoy sari-sari store partners.

The program offers the following packages per store: Php 3,000 worth of Coca-Cola products from CCBPI, Smart Communications’ Exclusive Smart Ka-Partner Retailer Package (equivalent to Php 500 or Php 4,000) or Ka-Partner Negosyo Phone Package (equivalent to Php 3,500), and Unilever’s Paninda Packs containing Php 3,000 worth of Unilever products. Each beneficiary can choose all or some of the offered packages based on their needs.

“This recovery program is one of the many initiatives of a national, collective action to help restart the Philippine economy, and we thank the PDRF for rallying the private sector to take part,” says Gareth McGeown, CEO and President of CCBPI. “During these challenging times, it is imperative that we support micro retailers as they strive to restart their livelihood— we consider them very important partners, as they help us reach millions of our customers across the Philippines.”

“Despite our ongoing challenges, the partners under the Safe Store Program remain focused on rebuilding trust in businesses so that communities can restart their livelihoods. Unilever Philippines is proud to be part of #SafeStores as this shows our Malasakit culture of Sama-Sama, Tulong-Tulong in action,” shares Ed Sunico, VP for Communications of Unilever Philippines.

Embodying private sector collaboration toward micro enterprise recovery, the Sari-Sari Store Program is a collaboration between fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCGs) and other private sector stakeholders involved in developing micro-retailers. Among these is PDRF’s SIKAP (Synergizing Recovery Initiatives, Knowledge, and Adaptation Practices for MSMEs) project. Sari-sari store owners, women-led businesses, and members of PASCO and Hapinoy are all eligible for assistance.

“Seeing the faces of the ‘nanays’ who own the sari-sari stores light up after we told them about the packages made it all worth it for me. There’s no better feeling in the world than being able to help your fellow human beings,” said PDRF President Butch Meily.

As the country’s major private sector coordinator for disaster risk reduction and management, PDRF has been conducting early recovery and livelihood recovery programs for micro, small, and medium enterprises since 2010. Composed of over 60 member companies, PDRF is co-chaired by PLDT-Smart Communications Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, Ayala Corporation Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, and Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

