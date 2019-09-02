Sarangani prepared in fighting dengue

ALABEL, Sarangani, Aug. 31 – Dengue cases in Sarangani reached 1,267 as of latest morbidity week 32 reporting, according to the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

“It is 192.61 percent higher compared to same period last year,” the report said, with 433 total cases.

Since morbidity week one, the office reported that Maitum town has recorded the highest cases of dengue in Sarangani with 458, followed by Glan (203), Maasim (157), Malungon (155), Alabel (125), Kiamba (105), and Malapatan (64).

Though cases of dengue are increasing in Sarangani due to a trend where cases are usually noted to increase every three years, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Arvin Alejandro said “there is no need yet to declare state of calamity.”

For Governor Steve Chiongbian Solon, “we are able to control the cases” in Sarangani. As early as March, he said, interventions to control the disease were already delivered.

Despite the prevalence of the mosquito-borne disease in Maitum which Alejandro said could be the basis for the declaration of state of calamity, still he pointed out that “the impact is not that much.”

“What is important,” he said, “is for us to have thorough surveillance of cases who have fever, early detection of dengue and early management.”

The declaration of an outbreak is basically for the utilization of the calamity fund and of enjoining all sectors to deal with an outbreak, Provincial Health Office (PHO) medical technologist Federico Yadao said. However in Sarangani, he said, even without the declaration “the municipalities are already working and gumagalaw ang lahat ng structure and tao sa field (all structures including manpower are moving).”

He said medicines were already pre-positioned in the municipalities including the machines for vector control which the provincial government has provided.

Aside from the olyset curtains distributed to some 100 schools in the province, Yadao said they also allocated olyset nets to target population in areas where dengue incidences are noted high and did indoor spraying to areas with stable to high transmission of dengue as part of their mitigation drive.

What is good in Sarangani, he said, is “we have a lot of partners and maganda ang support ng Department of Health,” while all engagements of the PHO to combat dengue are guided by the Word Health Organization and DOH.

Yadao said they utilized their mitigation fund in the procurement of testing kits which helped them identify the spike of cases.

According to Yadao, they are “still in the control measure stage… We really wanted na kung tataas man ang kaso, wala ng mamamatay kasi available lahat sa hospitals natin ang logistics at available din sa mga munisipyo kung ano ang kailangan nila.”

(We really wanted that if cases increase, there’ll be no deaths because all our hospitals have the necessary logistics available to them, that goes too with municipal hospitals.)

As of the latest report, the PHO listed already six deaths in Sarangani with one each for Alabel and Malapatan while two fatalities reported each for Maasim and Malungon.

“Vector control is ongoing while the hospital curative part is ready,” Yadao added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alejandro has called for a meeting with municipal counterparts in Sarangani and the provincial and municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers on August 13 to come up with a unified call to improve mitigation and quick responses for the dengue cases.

He said they need to institutionalize and “streamline that preparedness plan and responses in health events that may happen at any given time.” (Beverly C. Paoyon/SARANGANI COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE)