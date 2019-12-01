01 Dec 2019

Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio teams up with private sector

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III today led the vaccination of children below five years old in St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) in Quezon City.

The Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with civic groups, non-government organizations, and the private sector to support the synchronized polio vaccination campaign and cover all eligible children, leaving no one behind.

The Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign started its third round of vaccination in Metro Manila and the second round of vaccination in Mindanao last November 25 that will last until December 7.

“We are pleased that private hospitals are supporting our campaign to stop polio from spreading. We are encouraging parents who have private doctors to have their 0 to 59 months old children vaccinated with polio regardless of their vaccination status,” Secretary Duque declared.

SLMC is one of the private hospitals that pledged their support to the national campaign, following DOH’s confirmation of eight (8) human cases of Polio and 26 environmental samples positive for the virus.

“We would like to appeal once more to our parents and caregivers to have their children who are less than 5 years old vaccinated against this debilitating disease. The DOH is working hand-in-hand with our partners to ensure a healthy future for our children,” the Health Chief concluded.

