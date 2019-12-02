RTF launches ZamPen Areas for Peace, Devt in ZamboSur

By Gideon C. Corgue

Published on November 29, 2019

LAPUYAN, Zamboanga del Sur, Nov 29 (PIA)— The Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) launched the ZamPen Areas for Peace and Development (ZAPD) in barangay San Jose here.

During the event, the RTF-ELCAC declared San Jose as cleared, peaceful and conflict resilient community after meeting the parameters for clearing of insurgency-affected barangays.

DSWD Undersecretary Rene Glen O. Paje, RTF-ELCAC chairman said the ZAPD launch and Serbisyo Caravan in the conflict-affected and vulnerable communities is the best solution to the five-decade insurgency problem in the country.

Paje said the convergence of national government agencies and local government units through the social services they brought to the people in Barangay San Jose, Lapuyan have initially addressed the root causes of their poverty.

With this program, Paje said all government agencies reached the remotest barangays to deliver basic social services and listen intently to their issues and concerns.

The convergence effort was the result of President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Oder 70 (institutionalizing the whole-of nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace by creating National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) on November last year.

“The peace that we will enjoy as product of the RTF-ELCAC, will serve as a legacy worth treasuring and passing on to the next generation,” Paje said quoting the President.

Meanwhile, Governor Victor Yu said EO 70 is implemented by President Duterte as the most effective counter-insurgency campaign by bringing social services to the conflict affected areas.

“Ang atong gobyerno nagtinguha nga maundang na ang communist armed conflict uban sa CPP-NPA aron maangkon ug mapalahutay nato ang kalinaw. Nagtuo ako nga kung hapsay ug linaw ang usa ka lugar, maangkon sa katawhan ang hingpit nga kalamboan (Our government wants to end the communist armed conflict with the CPP-NPA for us to achieve and sustain peace. I am optimistic that if the place is peaceful and orderly, progress will be achieved by the people)”, Yu declared.

Yu said the provincial government has allotted P20-M high-impact projects for the CPP-NPA affected areas. He told IP tribal leaders that San Jose was included in the list of conflict-affected areas to avail the high-impact projects.

Punong Barangay Rodrigo Godinez was grateful for the presence of national government agencies.

“Dako kaayo akong kalipay nga gihatag sa gobyerno ang ilang serbisyo dinhi sa among halayo nga barangay. Bisan una kini nga higayon nga ang mga ahensya sa gobyerno miduaw sa among dapit , apan ang ilang presensya nakahatag kanamo ug kalipay (I am deeply grateful that the government offered their services in our remote barangay. Although, this the first time that the national government agencies visited our place, but their presence gave us happiness)”, Godinez said.

RTF-ELCAC identified Barangay San Jose, which is 18-kilometers away from Poblacion, as one of the 86 priority barangays from the 1,904 barangays in Zamboanga Peninsula influenced by CPP-NPA, where 95% of the residents are indigenous Subanen. (RVC/GCC/PIA-Zamboanga del Sur)