RTF-ELCAC X tackles efforts to address causes of insurgencies

By Apipa P. Bagumbaran

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Sept. 10 -- The Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) Region X convened in here on Tuesday to tackle efforts to address the root causes of insurgencies and other armed conflicts and threats in Northern Mindanao.

The meeting was presided by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar who is also the region's Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security.

He reiterated that the government is serious in battling the communist insurgency problem – the biggest peace spoiler in the country. Thus, he urged the members of the task force to demonstrate good governance to draw hope and regain the people’s trust.

Andanar said the best solution to the five-decade insurgency problem does not end in military efforts alone. “We are shifting our viewpoint from treating local communist armed conflict as purely military and security concern, to being more symptomatic element deeply-rooted issues needing to be addressed immediately,” he said.

“If we are going to battle for peace, we are going to battle for hunger, poverty, historical injustices social inequality, and lack of insensitivity, among others and it requires collective action where good governance must be at its forefront,” he further said.

The CORDS also urged them and the all Local Task Forces in the region to provide solutions to the causes of conflict.

He said it is the responsibility of all levels of government - national, regional, provincial, highly-urbanized cities, component cities, and municipalities, down to the barangays, to solve and provide solutions to the causes of “conflict, dissent, and unrest.

“With the creation of the local task forces on ELCAC, we hope to empower communities and local constituents to participate in developing a culture of peace so that everyone has ownership of the process and result,” he further added.

The meeting tackled updates from the 12 Lines of Efforts Task Groups; launching of the task forces in Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and Misamis Occidental; peace and security situation in the region, the regional strategic communications framework for peace and development, and the status of implementation of the Convergence Areas for Peace and Development (CAPDev) – the region’s enabling program for durable peace and development.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Allen Capuyan, Executive Director of the National Task Force-ELCAC National Secretariat, underscored the importance of the RTF.

"If there’s something I so desired to articulate in this gathering is [that] the next three years is so very, very important. This could be the moment that we should not miss because we have a President that has a strong political will and very popular,” he said.

Capuyan also commended the RTF-ELCAC X for its active and intensified efforts on ending local communist armed conflict.

“I congratulate region most of your templates are being adopted by the national task force,” he added.

The NTF has recently issued a joint memorandum circular providing guidelines on the operationalization of Executive Order No. 70 and most of the instructions of the memo circular have already been complied by the RTF ELCAC X. (APB/PIA10)