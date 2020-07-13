RTF-ELCAC VIII revitalizes efforts to address root causes of insurgencies

By Olive P. Tiu

TACLOBAN CITY, July 12 (PIA) -- The Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) - Region VIII convened here on July 7 to tackle revitalized efforts to address the root causes of insurgencies and other armed conflicts and threats in Eastern Visayas.

The renewed vigor came as the newly elected Technical Working Group Chairperson, Major General Pio Q. Diñoso III, who was elected on July 2, presided over the joint meeting of the RTF8-ELCAC TWG and Cluster Leads.

MGen Diñoso reiterated that the government is serious in solving the communist insurgency problem, the biggest peace and development spoiler in the region and in the country. He then urged the members to demonstrate good governance, always remember the whole-of-nation approach to bring more hope to and regain the trust of the people.

Diñoso said the RTF8-ELCAC is on the right track. There are major strategies that have been set in place for the fulfillment of the Task Force’s objectives.

For starters, the new TWG Chair thanked the clusters for making and submitting their first semester accomplishment reports based on the format given by the NTF for consolidation and preview.

He also reminded the members of the required daily and monthly reports.

Diñoso also pushed for the full operationalization of the RTF8-ELCAC operations Center with the TWG Core Group completing the details. This will facilitate action faster coordination and resolutions of issues and concerns pertaining to the Task Force.

He also called for the activation of all TFs in the Region and the setting up of Operations Center in all the Provincial Task Force ELCAC. He called on the secretariat particularly the DILG to communicate with the PTFs.

it is the responsibility of all levels of government - national, regional, provincial, highly-urbanized cities, component cities, and municipalities, down to the barangays, to solve and provide solutions to the causes of conflict, dissent, and unrest, Diñoso said.

“With the creation of the local task forces on ELCAC, we hope to empower communities and local constituents to participate in developing a culture of peace so that everyone has ownership of the process and result,” he added.

It was learned that all the municipalities in the region except for San Sebastian, Samar (because of problem as to who the Mayor is) have to be organized.

The meeting tackled the accomplishments from January to June of 2020 of the 12 Lines of Efforts Task Groups or 12 clusters, their respective innovations, issues and concerns and their Action Plan for the second semester of 2020 based on the timeline presented by the PLEDS cluster. (PIA-8)