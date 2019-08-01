RTF-ELCAC to guarantee quality of life for Bicolanos

By Casandra E. Balala

Published on August 1, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA)—To ensure prosperity and adequate social services for the Bicolanos, the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) dubbed as “Task Force Katoninongan asin Kauswagan” was established in the region.

It was anchored from the National Task Force (NTF) to ELCAC in compliance with the Executive Order No. 70 issued by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that institutionalizes the “Whole of Nation Approach” in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.

The President himself chairs the NTF-ELCAC with the secretaries as members, while the RTF-ELCAC comprises the heads of different regional government offices in Bicol.

RTF-ELCAC aims to sustain peace and order among the local communities while addressing and providing the basic social services to the public, especially to the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAS).

From the 12 clusters at the national level, the RTF-ELCAC Bicol created nine clusters to come up with projects and strategies focusing on the sustainability of support services intervention.

It includes the clusters on “Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management, and Strategic Communication” that aims to provide effective dissemination of government programs; and “Local Government Empowerment” that seeks to develop, institutionalize and sustain peace building advocacy and good governance.

Other clusters are “Legal Cooperation” that will provide systematic and coordinated legal assistance; and “Localized Peace Engagement, E-CLIP and Amnesty Program” to implement the government’s reintegration program effectively for former rebels and their families as they return to mainstream society.

Meanwhile, the “Basic Services Cluster” ensures the delivery of basic services, projects and programs for the people while the “Livelihood, Poverty Reduction and Employment Cluster” will enhance job opportunities, ensure food security and empower communities.

The RTF-ELCAC also comprises the clusters on Infrastructure and Resource Management; Peace, Law Enforcement and Development Support; and Sectoral Unification, Capacity Building, Empowerment and Mobilization.

Task Force Katoninongan asin Kauswagan vows to ensure fair and direct delivery of social services to the poor, disadvantaged and marginalized sector as well as the rebel returnees in Bicol Region.