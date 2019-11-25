25 Nov 2019

RTF-ELCAC 8 focuses convergence efforts in 38 priority areas

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 22 Nov 2019 View Original

TACLOBAN CITY, Nov. 22 (PIA) - Focus on “conflict-prone” communities to end insurgency in the country. This was stressed by President Rodrigo Duterte during a joint command conference with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and peace and security forces on November 18.

In the case of Eastern Visayas, the Regional Task Force-ELCAC and the various provincial and municipal task forces will focus on 38 barangays.

These are situated in four provinces particularly, Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Leyte.

For Eastern Samar, there are three priority barangays in the municipality of Can-avid.

For Northern Samar, there are eight barangays in four municipalities which are included in the target. These include five barangays in Las Navas, and one barangays each in the municipalities of Lope de Vega, Mapanas and Mondragon.

For the province of Samar, 20 barangays in four municipalities and city, have been identified as priority areas. These include four barangays in Basey, one in Calbayog City, 11 in Calbiga, and four in Pinabacdao.

For the province of Leyte, seven barangays in LGUs are the priority targets. These include four barangays in Baybay City, two in Mahaplag and one in Inopacan.

Following the President’s instructions, the twelve clusters must focus their efforts in these barangays towards ending insurgency in the region and in the country.

To recall, the 12 clusters include the Local Government Empowerment; International Engagement; Legal Cooperation; Strategic Communication; Basic Services; Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment; Infrastructure and Resource Management; Peace, Law Enforcement and Development Support; Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management; Localized Peace Engagement; E-CLIP and Amnesty Program; and Sectoral Unification, Capacity-building, Empowerment and Mobilization. (PIA-8)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.