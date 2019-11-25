RTF-ELCAC 8 focuses convergence efforts in 38 priority areas

TACLOBAN CITY, Nov. 22 (PIA) - Focus on “conflict-prone” communities to end insurgency in the country. This was stressed by President Rodrigo Duterte during a joint command conference with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and peace and security forces on November 18.

In the case of Eastern Visayas, the Regional Task Force-ELCAC and the various provincial and municipal task forces will focus on 38 barangays.

These are situated in four provinces particularly, Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Leyte.

For Eastern Samar, there are three priority barangays in the municipality of Can-avid.

For Northern Samar, there are eight barangays in four municipalities which are included in the target. These include five barangays in Las Navas, and one barangays each in the municipalities of Lope de Vega, Mapanas and Mondragon.

For the province of Samar, 20 barangays in four municipalities and city, have been identified as priority areas. These include four barangays in Basey, one in Calbayog City, 11 in Calbiga, and four in Pinabacdao.

For the province of Leyte, seven barangays in LGUs are the priority targets. These include four barangays in Baybay City, two in Mahaplag and one in Inopacan.

Following the President’s instructions, the twelve clusters must focus their efforts in these barangays towards ending insurgency in the region and in the country.

To recall, the 12 clusters include the Local Government Empowerment; International Engagement; Legal Cooperation; Strategic Communication; Basic Services; Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment; Infrastructure and Resource Management; Peace, Law Enforcement and Development Support; Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management; Localized Peace Engagement; E-CLIP and Amnesty Program; and Sectoral Unification, Capacity-building, Empowerment and Mobilization. (PIA-8)