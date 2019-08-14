Roxas town under State of Calamity due to dengue

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

ROXAS, Isabela, August 13 (PIA) -- Following the recommendation of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) earlier today in a press conference, this town was placed under a state of calamity Tuesday due to a rise in the number of dengue cases.

The municipal board approved the declaration following the endorsement of Mayor Jonathan Calderon.

Citing the report submitted by the Municipal Health Office, Calderon said at least 135 dengue cases were recorded here from January to August 3, 2019 with four deaths.

Of the town's total barangays, Calderon said barangays Sotero Nueza and Munoz have the highest number of dengue cases recorded, so far.

Calderon said with the declaration, the local government can now use its quick response fund for emergency purchases of supplies and other equipment in a bid to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and stop the spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases here. (MDCT/MGE/PIA-2/Isabela)