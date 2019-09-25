Roxas City gets new reg’l evacuation center

By Jemin B. Guillermo

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Sept. 25 (PIA) – A gender-sensitive and sphere standard evacuation center has formally been turned over by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) to the Roxas City government.

Following a blessing, a formal turn-over ceremony for the Regional Evacuation Center was led by OCD-6 Director Jose Roberto Nuñez to Roxas City mayor Ronnie Dadivas.

Nuñez was assisted by Western Visayas top officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD).

“The new facility can house approximately 33 families,” Nunez said, adding that the regional evacuation here is the 7th center in Western Visayas that was turned over to the local government units.

He said that four more regional evacuation centers are up for turnover to the LGUs, namely one each in San Miguel in Iloilo, Nueva Valencia in Guimaras, Bacolod City and Sagay City, both in Negros Occidental.

“We are now one big step further in our disaster management,” he said, pointing that this project was made possible with the concerted effort of various government agencies such as DPWH, DSWD, DOH and the LGU.

He cited that the evacuation center is very important facility in times of tragedies and disasters, and as a multi-purpose building during non-calamity times.

Nuñez has called on the community to take responsibility in safeguarding and maintenance of the facility.

He also urged and appealed to those who will be handling and managing the center to take care of it and consider the same as their own.

He said that disaster risk reduction and management is a shared responsibility, hence everyone must protect and maintain this DRRM asset.

On his part, Dadivas thanked the OCD, stressing that with this new facility, the Roxas City government has already a ready evacuation center to house its residents during disasters, instead of utilizing the schools as temporary shelters for evacuees.

The new center, he said, is designed for the safety, comfort and ease of the evacuees, both physically-challenged or not.

Dadivas is also proposing to the OCD for another regional evacuation center site here, particularly at the Libas Fishing Port in barangay Libas, Roxas City to accommodate residents during fortuitous events such as fire incidents. (LTP/JBG/PIA6-Capiz)