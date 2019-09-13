13 Sep 2019

Romblon receives 500 mosquito nets from Pagcor to fight dengue

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original

By Paul Jaysent Fos

MANILA, Sept. 12 (PIA) -- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) donated 500 pieces of mosquito nets to the provincial government of Romblon to help the province' fight against mosquito and dengue virus on September 10.

Pagcor's Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility Group Jimmy Bondoc and Romblon Governor Jose Riano led the turn-over ceremony held at Pagcor Main Office in Manila.

In an interview with PIA-Romblon, Romblon Governor Jose Riano thanked Pagcor for its commitment to help provinces who are battling the rise of dengue infections like Romblon province.

"This will help our province's fight against dengue, especially in the town of Romblon where at least two patients already died since January due to the virus," said Riano.

According to the latest data from the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health - Mimaropa, the province of Romblon already recorded a total of 555 dengue cases with three casualty since January 2019 up to this press time.

Other than the mosquito nets, Pagcor also donated eight desktop computers and five LED Television to Agnipa National High School located in the town of Romblon, Romblon. (PJF/PIAMIMAROPA/Romblon)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.