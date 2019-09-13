Romblon receives 500 mosquito nets from Pagcor to fight dengue

By Paul Jaysent Fos

MANILA, Sept. 12 (PIA) -- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) donated 500 pieces of mosquito nets to the provincial government of Romblon to help the province' fight against mosquito and dengue virus on September 10.

Pagcor's Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility Group Jimmy Bondoc and Romblon Governor Jose Riano led the turn-over ceremony held at Pagcor Main Office in Manila.

In an interview with PIA-Romblon, Romblon Governor Jose Riano thanked Pagcor for its commitment to help provinces who are battling the rise of dengue infections like Romblon province.

"This will help our province's fight against dengue, especially in the town of Romblon where at least two patients already died since January due to the virus," said Riano.

According to the latest data from the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health - Mimaropa, the province of Romblon already recorded a total of 555 dengue cases with three casualty since January 2019 up to this press time.

Other than the mosquito nets, Pagcor also donated eight desktop computers and five LED Television to Agnipa National High School located in the town of Romblon, Romblon. (PJF/PIAMIMAROPA/Romblon)