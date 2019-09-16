16 Sep 2019

Romblon MSMEs urged to be disaster resilient

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original

By Paul Jaysent Fos

ODIONGAN, Romblon, Sept. 16 (PIA) -- The Department of Trade and Industry - Romblon through Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (BSMED) gathered about 110 participants from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other public/private stakeholders to promote development and awareness to disaster resilience.

DTI-Romblon Provincial Director Noel Dr. Flores, in his welcoming remarks, reiterated the importance of such forum to make sure that MSMEs are prepared when a disaster hits the province.

He further explained that Romblon province is vulnerable to disasters like typhoon, earthquakes, tsunami, floods, and even fire that may affect businesses.

"If a disaster strikes the province, who will be the first responders? Sari-sari stores, they are the first business establishment that will be available to support our needs. We need to be ready and make sure they are available even if there is calamity. This program is also in support of the National MSME Development Plan 2017 – 2022," Directo Flores said.

During the forum, Nathania Vida Abigail Guiang, Business Continuity Planning Officer of Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) discussed the Public-Private Partnership on MSMME Disaster Resilience Roadmap.

Meanwhile, Bersabe Fornal of the Odiongan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and May Angelica Famini of the Department of Science and Technology Provincial Science and Technology Center (DOST-PSTC) Romblon, discussed the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management System and the natural hazards and risk in the province.

Marlon Babaan of Landbank of the Philippines (LBP)CaReS discussed their bank's Calamity Rehabilitation Support Fund, while Iren Bello of Cebuana Lhillier Insurance Solutions presented the solution of building disaster resilient communities through micro-insurance.

MSMEs also engaged in action planning workshop regarding the development of regional action plan for MSME Disaster Resilience.

They also signed a pledge of commitment together with other government agencies to strengthen the MSME Disaster Resilence in Mimaropa and in the Philippines. (PJF/PIA-MIMAROPA/Romblon)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.