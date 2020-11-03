'Rolly' spares Nueva Vizcaya

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo

Published on November 2, 2020

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Nov. 2 (PIA) - Typhoon 'Rolly' left the province with only a few families evacuated and slight damages to agriculture and infrastructure.

Initial report from the Independent Kabalikat Civisom Association (IKCA) Nueva Vizcaya chapter showed that 22 families were evacuated yesterday due to rains dumped by typhoon 'Rolly' in the province.

Dr. Rowena Billedo, IKCA president said the evacuees were temporarily accomodated in various evacuation centers and schools in the towns of Dupax del Norte, Alfonso Castañeda, Ambaguio and Diadi.

"These evacuees were already brought back to their homes after heavy rains and flood waters in low-lying areas have already subsided," she said.

Water level of the Magat River and its tributaries also rose due to the rains dumped by typhoon 'Rolly' since Saturday.

The national highway from Diadi to Sta. Fe is still passable to all types of vehicles including alternate roads to Baguio City through the Kayapa-Benguet route and the Malico, Sta. Fe- San Nicolas, Pangasinan route.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officers of the 15 towns here are still consolidating their report for submission to the PDRRMO.# (MDCT/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)