ROK to Provide Face Masks to Philippines and Timor-Leste on ROK Air Force Transport Aircraft to Fight COVID-19

1. The government of the Republic of Korea has been providing in-kind assistance related to preventing infectious diseases to respond to the global spread of COVID-19, and will send a total of 400,000 face masks (KF94) to the Republic of the Philippines and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste -- 200,000 masks for each of them -- on the ROK Air Force C-130 transport aircraft on July 16, given the limited means of transport due to COVID-19.

The ROK government provided COVID-19 diagnostic kits (worth 500,000 U.S. dollars) to the Philippines in April. Considering the recent spread of COVID-19, the government has decided to provide face masks in additional humanitarian assistance.

The face masks for Timor-Leste will be delivered to medical personnel, which is expected to contribute to strengthening the country’s capabilities to combat COVID-19.

2. The ROK government hopes that ROK’s humanitarian assistance for COVID-19 response would join the international community’s efforts to overcome the global health crisis caused by COVID-19 and contribute to enhancing friendly and cooperative relations between countries.