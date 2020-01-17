ROK Government Provides US$200,000 in Humanitarian Assistance to People Displaced by Volcanic Eruption in Philippines
The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide US$200,000 in humanitarian assistance through the Philippine Red Cross to help about 45,000 people displaced by the eruption of the Philippines' Taal Volcano that began on January 12.
The assistance is expected to contribute to the stabilization of the lives of the displaced people by providing relief supplies in a speedy manner to people staying at shelters due to the volcanic eruption.