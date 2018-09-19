ROK Government to Provide US$300,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Typhoon-hit Philippines
- The government of the Republic of Korea will provide US$300,000 in humanitarian aid to the Philippines, where Typhoon Mangkhut that struck the northern part of the Philippine island of Luzon on September 16 caused casualties and material damage, through the Philippine Red Cross.
So far, the typhoon has left 65 people dead, 43 missing, and about 590,000 affected in the Philippines.
- according to the tallies released by the Philippine police on September 17
The ROK further strengthened friendship and mutual trust with the Philippines through President Duterte’s official visit to the ROK in June this year. The two countries have been making more efforts to enhance friendship and cooperation between the two countries ahead of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.
The ROK government’s humanitarian aid to the Philippines is expected to help residents in affected areas bring stability to their lives and recover from the damage. The government will continue to offer humanitarian assistance to countries hit by natural disasters, and their people.
- unofficial translation