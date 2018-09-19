19 Sep 2018

ROK Government to Provide US$300,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Typhoon-hit Philippines

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 18 Sep 2018 View Original
  1. The government of the Republic of Korea will provide US$300,000 in humanitarian aid to the Philippines, where Typhoon Mangkhut that struck the northern part of the Philippine island of Luzon on September 16 caused casualties and material damage, through the Philippine Red Cross.

So far, the typhoon has left 65 people dead, 43 missing, and about 590,000 affected in the Philippines.

  • according to the tallies released by the Philippine police on September 17

  1. The ROK further strengthened friendship and mutual trust with the Philippines through President Duterte’s official visit to the ROK in June this year. The two countries have been making more efforts to enhance friendship and cooperation between the two countries ahead of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

  2. The ROK government’s humanitarian aid to the Philippines is expected to help residents in affected areas bring stability to their lives and recover from the damage. The government will continue to offer humanitarian assistance to countries hit by natural disasters, and their people.

  • unofficial translation

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.