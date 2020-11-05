ROK Government to Extend US$200,000 in Humanitarian Assistance to Philippines Affected by Super Typhoon

1. The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to extend 200,000 U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to the Republic of the Philippines, which was hit by the super typhoon Goni on October 31.

The typhoon has left about 1.6 million people affected, including more than 20 dead and over 370,000 displaced.

2. The assistance will be provided through the Philippine Red Cross, and the ROK government hopes that its immediate aid would help Filipinos affected by the typhoon swiftly return to their daily lives.