25 Oct 2019

ROK Government Decides to Extend 100,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Earthquake-hit Philippines

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 23 Oct 2019 View Original
  1. The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will extend 100,000 USD in humanitarian assistance through the Philippine Red Cross to the Republic of the Philippines which has suffered casualties and property damage caused by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks that hit Mindanao, the Philippines, on October 16.
  • The earthquake affected about 4,000 households (20,000 people), with the social infrastructure including public health and medical facilities being heavily destroyed.

  1. The Philippines is the first country that established the diplomatic relations with the ROK among the ASEAN countries and the ROK’s long-lasting ally that dispatched troops to the Korean War. The two countries are continuing to strengthen friendly and cooperative relations in various fields.

  2. As a responsible member of the international community, the ROK government will continue to extend humanitarian assistance to join the efforts to help countries and their nationals affected by natural disasters overcome damage.

