Ria Atayde, Save the Children aid 3,300 typhoon-stricken households in Catanduanes with lifesaving essentials

Save the Children Philippines Ambassador Ria Atayde joins Save the Children in a recent distribution effort to help the recovery of thousands of children and families in Catanduanes affected by the devastating impact of typhoons Molave (local name: Quinta), Goni (Rolly), and Vamco (Ulysses).

Atayde and Save the Children Philippines, distributed 3,300 household kits, 3,300 hygiene and water kits, and 2,440 education kits to some 16,500 beneficiaries (including 2,440 children) in the municipalities of Virac and San Andres.

Super Typhoon Goni – the strongest typhoon to hit the world in 2020 – battered numerous parts of Luzon Island in the Philippines on 31 October and 1 November. The devastation was compounded by the aftermath of Typhoon Molave, which made landfall in Bicol almost one week prior to Goni, and Vamco which arrived in mid-November. Collectively, they have caused widespread destruction causing agricultural and infrastructural damages estimated at USD 869 Million.

Through the HKD 3.31 Million grant from the Disaster Relief Fund, Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and support from Save the Children Hong Kong, Save the Children Philippines was able to procure non-food items to help alleviate the suffering and meet some of the most pressing needs of children and families in the said region.

Save the Children Philippines, now celebrating its 40th year, has been in the front line of humanitarian action since the 1990s, working closely with national and local authorities, children, and their families.

“Our six-month recovery program for the typhoon victims in Catanduanes is a testament of our commitment that when crisis strikes and children are most vulnerable, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave,” said Atty. Alberto T. Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines.

Atayde and the Save the Children Philippines humanitarian response team, turned over lifesaving essentials and learning kits to the people in Barangay Comagaycay. “I was able to see how the kits we distributed can help them in rebuilding their lives,” said Atayde.

“I witnessed the importance of helping each other and unity. When it comes to crisis, solidarity and community will help us get through,” Atayde added.

Atayde also visited families who received support from Save the Children through the multi-purpose cash assistance and teachers from Comagaycay Elementary School.

Muyot commends the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, members of the Save the Children movement, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support to ensure that the most vulnerable Filipino children have access to shelter, clean water, food, education, healthcare, and protection at all times.

“On behalf of Save the Children and as one of their Ambassadors, I would like to thank all of you who donated to our Typhoon Rolly response. Up until now, we are still continuing to assist. Children need your support. The faster we can respond to disasters, the more we can save lives,” said Atayde.

Atayde is celebrating her 29th birthday this year and has launched a fundraiser to continue to help children in need, especially those affected by the pandemic.

