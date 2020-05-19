Restoration of typhoon-damaged power lines in E. Samar to take time, says ESAMELCO

BORONGAN CITY, May 19 (PIA) -- Restoration of the electricity in the northern towns of Eastern Samar will take time due to the damage from Typhoon Ambo.

The northern part of Eastern Samar was severely damaged when Typhoon Ambo made landfall in the province on May 14, 2020.

The strong winds caused an outage of electricity due to the damaged electric posts.

ESAMELCO linemen are repairing 96 damaged posts, according to General Manager Edwin Amancio.

With this, Reynaldo Gerna, board president of ESAMELCO, asked for help from friends electric cooperatives BILECO, SOLECO, and LEYECO that have been spared by the typhoon for faster restoration of the lines in the affected areas.

Amancio said the estimated time of line restoration will be two to three weeks for the main lines only.

It will take more time to energize the household lines due to the need for the inspection of every meter to make sure it is safe.

Mike Legaspi, supervisor of the ESAMELCO sub-office in Brgy. Burak, Oras, Eastern Samar also asked the barangay captains if they can come to their sub-office to report if they see any damage of the electric lines in their area.

This could speed up the restoration because the linemen will not do inspection anymore.

Gerna asked understanding and patience from the people of Oras, San Policarpo, Jipapad and Arteche as it will really take some time to energize the households due to the severe damage in the electric posts.

In its latest FB post, Esamelco said it incurred some P55-M damage due to the fallen posts and line structures. (nbq/RDT/PIA E. Samar)