04 Dec 2019

Response underway to Cyclone Kammuri in the Philippines

Report
from Convoy of Hope
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Convoy of Hope is sending staff and relief supplies to the Philippines in response to Cyclone Kammuri, which struck the islands earlier today. The Category 4 storm packed maximum sustained winds of more than 130 miles per hour and has caused severe damage across the affected area.

We are deploying relief supplies from our warehouse in the Philippines to help those affected. Prior to the storm, more than 225,000 people evacuated high-threat areas. Initial reports state the storm destroyed many homes and knocked out power and communication across the islands.

As the storm continues to move, the areas of Mindoro and Calabarzon are still under heavy threat of damage. The government has issues extreme flood warnings for Bicol and Eastern Visayas, areas that are susceptible to flooding and landslides. Heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surge are still forecasted for the impacted areas.

At least two fatalities have been confirmed.

Thank you for standing with the people of the Philippines and Convoy of Hope during this difficult time. Together, we can bring relief to those affected by Cyclone Kammuri.

