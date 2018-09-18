Responding to typhoon Mangkhut

Episcopal Relief & Development is working with church partners in the Philippines and the region as they assess damage and prepare to respond to communities impacted by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Mangkhut made landfall in the Philippine province of Cagayan on September 15 as a Category 5 super typhoon, and subsequently impacted Hong Kong and southern Mainland China. Late afternoon Sunday, Mangkhut made landfall in Guangdong, China’s most populous province, where ferocious winds of up to 107 miles per hour tore off roofs from buildings, and caused serious flooding in low-lying areas. As of September 16, at least 69 people are believed to have died in the storm.

Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering with the Episcopal Church in the Philippines (ECP) and its development arm, the Episcopal Community Action for Renewal and Empowerment Development Program (E-CARE).

While the assessment phase continues, E-CARE is determining how best to mobilize to support the government’s relief response. Over the weekend, relief activities included using some Episcopal churches as evacuation centers.

In the long-term, rice shortages are expected to be acute and are already driving up prices by up to 50 percent. E-CARE is planning to assist with livelihoods recovery by providing rice seeds and planting equipment.

“It’s a terrible situation, particularly for vulnerable communities whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by Mangkhut. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted as we continue working with our partners to determine how best to swiftly respond to their immediate and long-term needs,” said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Disaster Response and Risk Reduction for Episcopal Relief & Development.