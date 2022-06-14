Residents affected by Bulusan eruption get relief aid from DSWD

As part of its disaster response operations, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) V, continues to augment the resources of local government units (LGUs) to assist their constituents affected by the eruption of Mt. Bulusan in Sorsogon.

As of June 13, more than P1.6 million worth of humanitarian assistance was provided to the affected population. Of this figure, more than P504,000 were from DSWD, P22,000 from concerned local government units (LGUs), and the remaining were from non-government organizations and other partners of the Department. The assistance was composed of family food packs (FFPs) and hygiene kits, among others.

To date, a total of 10,707 families or 44,669 individuals from 30 barangays in the municipalities of Irosin and Juban were affected by the volcanic eruption. Some 145 families or 469 persons are currently staying in three evacuation centers in Juban.

The DSWD said that it will closely coordinate with the LGUs to ensure the continued provision of relief assistance. Likewise, it reported that more than 25,000 FFPs are available at the DSWD FO V which may be used to augment the resources of the affected localities.

Moreover, the Department maintains more than P600 million in standby funds and more than 557,000 food packs prepositioned in strategic locations for disaster operations.

The DSWD is committed to collaborate with its partners so the affected population could be effectively and efficiently assisted.