Report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in the Philippines (S/2020/777)

Summary

The present report is the fifth report on children and armed conflict in the Philippines submitted by the Secretary-General. It contains information on the six grave violations against children and, more broadly, on the situation of children affected by armed conflict during the period from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019.

Highlighted herein are trends and patterns of grave violations committed against children by all parties to the conflict, and it is shown that conflict continued to have a negative impact on children, in particular in Mindanao. The report also presents the evolution in the situation since the previous report (S/2017/294), including trends and patterns of violations, progress made in ending and preventing violations, and follow-up on the conclusions adopted by the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict (S/AC.51/2017/4). Lastly, the report contains a series of recommendations to end and prevent grave violations against children in the Philippines and to improve the protection of children.