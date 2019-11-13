Report of first detection of Fall Army Worm (FAW) in the Republic of the Philippines

Publication Date: Mon, 28 Oct 2019, 08:50

Last Updated: Oct. 28, 2019, 8:50 a.m.

Report Number: PHL-02/1

Country: Philippines

Pest Id: Spodoptera frugiperda - (LAPHFR)

Report Status: Preliminary

Hosts: Corn/ Maize

Pest Status

Present: at low prevalence

Geographical Distribution

REGION Total Number of Muncipalities/ Cities Affected by FAW Cordillera Administrative Region 4 municipalities Ilocos Region 7 (6 municipalities and 1 city) Cagayan Valley 16 (13 municipalities and 3 cities) Central Luzon 2 (1 municipality and 1 city) CALABARZON 17 (12 municipalities and 5 cities) MIMAROPA 3 (3 municipalities) Bicol region 4 (4 municipalities) Western Visayas 2 (2 municipalities) Central Visayas 6 (6 municipalities) Eastern Visayas 2 (1 municipality and 1 city) Zamboanga Peninsula 5 (3 municipalities and 2 cities) Northern Mindanao 1 (1 municipality) Davao Region 2 (1 municipality and 1 city) SOCCSKSARGEN 9 (7 municipalities and 2 cities) Caraga 3 (2 municipalities and 1 city) Total: 66 Municipalities and 17 cities as of October 10, 2019.

Summary

The first incidence of suspected FAW in the Philippines was reported on June 20, 2019 at Piat, Cagayan. Morphological examination of the lone sample matched with the distinctive characters for S. frugiperda. Subsequent collections from other corn growing areas in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte yielded additional specimens for validation using molecular markers.

The National Crop Protection Center (NCPC) and Institute of Weed Science, Entomology and Plant Pathology (IWEP), College of Agriculture and Food Science, University of the Philippines Los Baños verified the identity of the specimens using the DNA barcode cytochrome c oxidase 1 (COI) gene and results revealed a significant hit of 100% identity with nucleotide sequences of S. frugiperda.

The Bureau of Plant Industry is currently coordinating/ implementing the National Fall Armyworm Action Plan, with the following activities: 1. Quarantine inspection and disinfestation at the ports (sea, air, land) 2. Cultural management strategies (seed treatment, synchronous planting, weed management, plow-under after harvest, intercropping, crop rotation) 3. Monitoring and detection (use of pheromone lures/traps) 4. Scouting and validation 5. Awareness and capability building (information dissemination, trainings, coordination with LGU partners, farmers and other stakeholders) 6. Use of biological control agents and lures 7. Use of organic and inorganic pesticides 8. Research and development

Danger

Potential crop damage and losses, especially to corn

Contact for info

Bureau of Plant Industry Email: bpi.directorsoffice@yahoo.com croppestmanagementdivision@gmail.com pqsbpi@yahoo.com;