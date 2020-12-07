Reming victims in Albay receive AKB food packs

By Sally Atento-Altea

Published on December 5, 2020

LEGAZPI CITY, Dec 3 (PIA) – As part of the 14th year commemoration of the victims of super typhoon Reming in Albay, some 570 families of Brgy. Padang who were also affected by the recent typhoons received food packs from Ako Bicol (AKB) Partylist.

On Nov.30, 2006, at least 200 persons died while others remained missing when Reming’s torrential rains caused lahar flow that brought down tons of boulders and sand from the slopes of Mayon Volcano particularly in the said barangay.

“The AKB part list is yearly spearheading the commemoration in remembrance of all the victims of Reming and in reminder to all the residents to always take care of the environment, observe the risk reduction management and to improve the unity of every individual in the community,” AKB representative Alfredo “Pido” Garbin said during the distribution of food packs to the residents.

Garbin said the AKB Party list is now pushing the bill in Congress for the protection of all residents particularly those families residing in the Pacific side that are perennially battered by typhoons,” he added.

He noted that the bill would prioritize the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P) families for them to build concrete houses that could withstand strong typhoons.

“A day after typhoon Reming, the AKB Party list had created an alliance with other agencies and planned on how to help and support the people during in times of typhoons and volcanic eruptions,” he noted.

Mayor Noel E. Rosal on the other hand said that after typhoon Reming, other residents of Brgy. Padang were relocated at the resettlement site in Barangay Taysan to ensure their safety from typhoons and other calamities.

He noted that the shrine constructed by the AKB Party list where dozens of people died is now a living testimony that the barangay officials and constituents were united in this place. (SAA/EAS-PIA5/Albay)