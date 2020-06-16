Relocation site for Typhoon Sendong victims in Dgte nearly done

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Published on June 16, 2020

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, June 16 (PIA) -- The more than three-hectare land development area in Brgy. Banilad that will serve as relocation site for some identified victims of typhoon Sendong in 2011 is nearing completion . This was revealed by National Housing Authority (NHA) to the local government of Dumaguete on Friday.

Engr. Ivance Abayan of the NHA said the development includes clearing of obstructions, installation of electrical lines, water supply, and a paved road network to become an ideal home for an estimated 403 families whose homes were destroyed or lost in the calamity.

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo will work with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the NHA so that the deserving beneficiaries will be provided with decent homes to keep them safe from the ill-effects of natural disasters.

Many of the targeted beneficiaries are those who lived along the banks of Banica River whose homes were swept away by intermittent floods, like what occurred during Typhoon Sendong in 2011.

Earlier, it was reported that each beneficiary will receive one unit through a counterpart scheme from NHA and DSWD. (jct/PIA7 Negros Oriental)